A share of Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) closed at $0.38 per share on Friday, down from $0.39 day before. While Elys Game Technology Corp. has underperformed by -2.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ELYS fell by -85.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.47 to $0.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.74% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On July 26, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Elys Game Technology Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -114.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ELYS is registering an average volume of 2.79M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 37.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 33.12%, with a gain of 36.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELYS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Elys Game Technology Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ELYS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ELYS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Armistice Capital LLC’s position in ELYS has decreased by -12.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,986,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.3 million, following the sale of -272,484 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in ELYS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -28.76%.

At the end of the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP decreased its ELYS holdings by -27.80% and now holds 48425.0 ELYS shares valued at $7312.0 with the lessened 18648.0 shares during the period. ELYS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.40% at present.