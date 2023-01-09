In Friday’s session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) marked $1.03 per share, up from $0.96 in the previous session. While Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has overperformed by 7.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGY fell by -89.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.50 to $0.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -85.92% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On December 14, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) recommending Hold. A report published by Wedbush on October 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PGY. MoffettNathanson also rated PGY shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 12, 2022.

Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PGY has an average volume of 2.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 21.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.24%, with a loss of -22.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.17, showing growth from the present price of $1.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PGY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PGY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PGY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 74,384,378 shares of the stock, with a value of $74.38 million, following the purchase of 74,384,378 additional shares during the last quarter. Clal Pension & Provident Funds Lt made another decreased to its shares in PGY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.82%.

PGY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.20% at present.