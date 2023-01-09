A share of Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) closed at $0.38 per share on Friday, down from $0.42 day before. While Mullen Automotive Inc. has underperformed by -9.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MULN fell by -92.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.45 to $0.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.13% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MULN is registering an average volume of 218.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 22.79%, with a gain of 43.25% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Mullen Automotive Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MULN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MULN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Esousa Holdings LLC’s position in MULN has increased by 3,668.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.46 million, following the purchase of 17,522,334 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MULN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 311.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 18,591,661 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,569,682.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 9,413,019 position in MULN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 3.73 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 139.82%, now holding 6.39 million shares worth $1.23 million. MULN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.10% at present.