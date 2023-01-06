In Thursday’s session, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) marked $8.81 per share, down from $9.61 in the previous session. While Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has underperformed by -8.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RYAM rose by 48.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.84 to $2.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 73.78% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On July 18, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) to Outperform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on April 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for RYAM. BofA Securities also Downgraded RYAM shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 15, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts August 05, 2021d the rating to Outperform on August 05, 2021, and set its price target from $9 to $10. RBC Capital Mkts May 05, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for RYAM, as published in its report on May 05, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $5.50 for RYAM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RYAM has an average volume of 414.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.84%, with a gain of 1.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.65, showing decline from the present price of $8.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RYAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RYAM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RYAM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RYAM has decreased by -0.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,483,146 shares of the stock, with a value of $73.4 million, following the sale of -41,858 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $48.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,209,316.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 269,220 position in RYAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional -0.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.88%, now holding 4.16 million shares worth $32.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, DDD Partners LLC increased its RYAM holdings by 0.45% and now holds 3.29 million RYAM shares valued at $25.47 million with the added 14671.0 shares during the period. RYAM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.30% at present.