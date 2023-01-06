nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) marked $24.86 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $25.97. While nCino Inc. has underperformed by -4.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NCNO fell by -54.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.40 to $22.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.29% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On December 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) to Outperform. Scotiabank also rated NCNO shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 31, 2022. MoffettNathanson Initiated an Market Perform rating on September 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $40. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for NCNO, as published in its report on April 13, 2022. Stephens’s report from November 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $80 for NCNO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of nCino Inc. (NCNO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of nCino Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 689.06K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NCNO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.45%, with a gain of 2.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.50, showing growth from the present price of $24.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NCNO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze nCino Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NCNO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NCNO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NCNO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,199,733 additional shares for a total stake of worth $182.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,984,694.

During the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment added a 1,430,585 position in NCNO. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -6.83 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -63.21%, now holding 3.98 million shares worth $103.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its NCNO holdings by 27.71% and now holds 3.31 million NCNO shares valued at $86.38 million with the added 0.72 million shares during the period. NCNO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.80% at present.