In Thursday’s session, Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) marked $32.40 per share, down from $35.30 in the previous session. While Rapid7 Inc. has underperformed by -8.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RPD fell by -71.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $118.25 to $26.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.68% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On January 04, 2023, Barclays Downgraded Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) to Equal Weight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on November 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for RPD. Truist November 03, 2022d the rating to Hold on November 03, 2022, and set its price target from $80 to $40. Mizuho November 03, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for RPD, as published in its report on November 03, 2022. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Rapid7 Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 114.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RPD has an average volume of 1.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.81%, with a gain of 1.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.36, showing growth from the present price of $32.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RPD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rapid7 Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RPD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RPD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RPD has increased by 1.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,295,167 shares of the stock, with a value of $155.68 million, following the purchase of 62,317 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in RPD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.97%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 308,033 additional shares for a total stake of worth $122.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,171,444.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -74,280 position in RPD. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. purchased an additional 79340.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.14%, now holding 2.6 million shares worth $76.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its RPD holdings by -1.41% and now holds 2.39 million RPD shares valued at $70.39 million with the lessened 34117.0 shares during the period.