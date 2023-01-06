As of Thursday, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (NASDAQ:EXAS) stock closed at $48.31, down from $48.93 the previous day. While Exact Sciences Corporation has underperformed by -1.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXAS fell by -39.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $84.46 to $29.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.59% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) to Hold. A report published by Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for EXAS. Piper Sandler also rated EXAS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 03, 2022. Raymond James November 03, 2021d the rating to Outperform on November 03, 2021, and set its price target from $160 to $130. Stifel resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for EXAS, as published in its report on July 29, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from July 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $155 for EXAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Exact Sciences Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EXAS is recording 2.30M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.20%, with a loss of -1.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.50, showing growth from the present price of $48.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Exact Sciences Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EXAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EXAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in EXAS has increased by 17.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,561,702 shares of the stock, with a value of $789.4 million, following the purchase of 2,589,937 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in EXAS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 684,193 additional shares for a total stake of worth $732.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,304,117.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 1,143,892 position in EXAS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.27 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.16%, now holding 6.64 million shares worth $298.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. increased its EXAS holdings by 12.22% and now holds 6.52 million EXAS shares valued at $292.95 million with the added 0.71 million shares during the period. EXAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.30% at present.