Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) closed Thursday at $66.76 per share, down from $70.18 a day earlier. While Okta Inc. has underperformed by -4.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OKTA fell by -68.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $220.88 to $44.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.89% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, SMBC Nikko started tracking Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wedbush on December 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for OKTA. Cowen also rated OKTA shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 13, 2022. Macquarie initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for OKTA, as published in its report on November 02, 2022. Robert W. Baird’s report from October 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $92 for OKTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Okta Inc. (OKTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Okta Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OKTA is recording an average volume of 3.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.46%, with a gain of 2.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $77.49, showing growth from the present price of $66.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OKTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Okta Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OKTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OKTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OKTA has increased by 1.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,769,294 shares of the stock, with a value of $734.18 million, following the purchase of 208,801 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in OKTA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 94.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,988,169 additional shares for a total stake of worth $437.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,212,004.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 428,027 position in OKTA. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional 38170.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.92%, now holding 4.1 million shares worth $218.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP increased its OKTA holdings by 7.62% and now holds 3.77 million OKTA shares valued at $201.25 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. OKTA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.50% at present.