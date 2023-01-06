As of Thursday, 9F Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JFU) stock closed at $0.20, up from $0.18 the previous day. While 9F Inc. has overperformed by 11.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JFU fell by -81.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.23 to $0.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.58% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of 9F Inc. (JFU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of 9F Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and JFU is recording 432.07K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.07%, with a gain of 18.96% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze 9F Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 47.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JFU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JFU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cetera Investment Advisers LLC’s position in JFU has increased by 3.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 218,500 shares of the stock, with a value of $43700.0, following the purchase of 7,000 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in JFU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -62.73%.

JFU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.80% at present.