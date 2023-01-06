As of Thursday, Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:ZETA) stock closed at $8.07, down from $8.55 the previous day. While Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has underperformed by -5.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZETA fell by -5.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.46 to $4.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.94% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On December 09, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) recommending Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ZETA. Oppenheimer also Upgraded ZETA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 07, 2022. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on February 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ZETA, as published in its report on November 16, 2021. Barclays’s report from October 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $12 for ZETA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -281.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ZETA is recording 1.06M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.66%, with a gain of 2.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.65, showing growth from the present price of $8.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZETA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZETA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZETA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ZETA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 30.37%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,690,472 additional shares for a total stake of worth $96.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,550,760.

During the first quarter, Granahan Investment Management, L added a 790,005 position in ZETA. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 4.6 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 267.69%, now holding 6.32 million shares worth $52.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, KKR Credit Advisors decreased its ZETA holdings by -38.82% and now holds 3.29 million ZETA shares valued at $27.56 million with the lessened -2.09 million shares during the period. ZETA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.70% at present.