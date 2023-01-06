Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) closed Thursday at $51.72 per share, down from $51.83 a day earlier. While Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. has underperformed by -0.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASO rose by 20.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.85 to $25.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.38% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on August 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for ASO. Truist also rated ASO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 11, 2022. Goldman December 14, 2021d the rating to Buy on December 14, 2021, and set its price target from $47 to $58. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ASO, as published in its report on December 14, 2021. Wedbush’s report from October 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $54 for ASO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

The current dividend for ASO investors is set at $0.30 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 40.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ASO is recording an average volume of 1.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.16%, with a loss of -0.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.75, showing growth from the present price of $51.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. Shares?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Retail market. When comparing Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -5.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ASO has decreased by -1.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,338,078 shares of the stock, with a value of $622.83 million, following the sale of -242,922 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in ASO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -259,692 additional shares for a total stake of worth $581.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,515,742.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 92,415 position in ASO. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 38395.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.29%, now holding 3.01 million shares worth $151.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its ASO holdings by 10.76% and now holds 2.27 million ASO shares valued at $114.42 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period.