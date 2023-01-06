A share of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) closed at $1.13 per share on Thursday, down from $1.14 day before. While Pear Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -0.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PEAR fell by -83.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.74 to $0.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.15% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On January 26, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) recommending Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on January 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PEAR. BTIG Research also rated PEAR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 03, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on December 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $13. Chardan Capital Markets initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PEAR, as published in its report on December 22, 2021.

Analysis of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 211.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PEAR is registering an average volume of 226.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.63%, with a gain of 14.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.26, showing growth from the present price of $1.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PEAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pear Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PEAR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PEAR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PEAR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 199.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,098,834 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,148,670.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its PEAR holdings by 198.16% and now holds 1.04 million PEAR shares valued at $1.92 million with the added 0.69 million shares during the period. PEAR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.40% at present.