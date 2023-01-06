CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) marked $14.40 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $14.88. While CarGurus Inc. has underperformed by -3.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CARG fell by -58.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.03 to $9.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.73% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) recommending Neutral. BTIG Research also reiterated CARG shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 21, 2022. Northcoast Initiated an Buy rating on February 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $43. Jefferies January 07, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CARG, as published in its report on January 07, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from August 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for CARG shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CarGurus Inc. (CARG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 91.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of CarGurus Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.84M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CARG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.24%, with a gain of 8.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.88, showing growth from the present price of $14.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CARG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CarGurus Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CARG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CARG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in CARG has increased by 0.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,284,667 shares of the stock, with a value of $199.92 million, following the purchase of 148,799 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CARG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.03%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -92,954 additional shares for a total stake of worth $117.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,965,185.

During the first quarter, Manulife Investment Management subtracted a -492,347 position in CARG. PAR Capital Management, Inc. purchased an additional 2.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 53.55%, now holding 6.29 million shares worth $82.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CARG holdings by 0.08% and now holds 5.67 million CARG shares valued at $74.14 million with the added 4495.0 shares during the period.