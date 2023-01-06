A share of Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) closed at $1.56 per share on Thursday, up from $1.38 day before. While Regis Corporation has overperformed by 13.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RGS fell by -17.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.34 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.49% in the last 200 days.

On February 01, 2021, Loop Capital Upgraded Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on January 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for RGS. Loop Capital also Downgraded RGS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 22, 2020. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on April 05, 2019, and assigned a price target of $25. KeyBanc Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Sector Weight’ rating for RGS, as published in its report on December 21, 2017. Jefferies’s report from September 13, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $15 for RGS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Jaffray also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Regis Corporation (RGS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Regis Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RGS is registering an average volume of 241.69K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.04%, with a gain of 33.33% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Regis Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RGS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RGS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. First Manhattan Co.’s position in RGS has increased by 19.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,575,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.65 million, following the purchase of 575,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Managem made another increased to its shares in RGS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 24.85%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 704,543 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,539,308.

At the end of the first quarter, First Eagle Investment Management increased its RGS holdings by 32.91% and now holds 1.34 million RGS shares valued at $1.74 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. RGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.50% at present.