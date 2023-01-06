As of Thursday, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:AXL) stock closed at $8.47, up from $8.07 the previous day. While American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 4.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXL fell by -16.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.96 to $6.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.08% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) to Neutral. A report published by Wolfe Research on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for AXL. Exane BNP Paribas also rated AXL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 11, 2022. Morgan Stanley February 28, 2022d the rating to Overweight on February 28, 2022, and set its price target from $8 to $16. KeyBanc Capital Markets July 01, 2021d its ‘Sector Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for AXL, as published in its report on July 01, 2021. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AXL is recording 1.31M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.80%, with a gain of 13.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.29, showing growth from the present price of $8.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AXL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AXL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AXL has decreased by -1.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,866,832 shares of the stock, with a value of $175.58 million, following the sale of -315,007 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AXL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.80%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 390,730 additional shares for a total stake of worth $149.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,331,957.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -32,738 position in AXL. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.62%, now holding 5.49 million shares worth $57.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AXL holdings by -0.46% and now holds 4.48 million AXL shares valued at $46.65 million with the lessened 20741.0 shares during the period. AXL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.40% at present.