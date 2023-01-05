As of Wednesday, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:CCO) stock closed at $1.06, up from $1.03 the previous day. While Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCO fell by -68.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.10 to $0.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.29% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) to Equal Weight. A report published by Barrington Research on November 11, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CCO. JP Morgan October 19, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for CCO, as published in its report on October 19, 2020. Barrington Research also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CCO is recording 2.00M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.77%, with a gain of 6.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.92, showing growth from the present price of $1.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Ares Management LLC made another increased to its shares in CCO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.34%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,021,954 additional shares for a total stake of worth $57.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 50,671,580.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,212,809 position in CCO. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.43%, now holding 24.08 million shares worth $27.21 million.