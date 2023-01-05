Currently, Magic Empire Global Limited’s (MEGL) stock is trading at $1.88, marking a gain of 43.51% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -99.25% below its 52-week high of $249.94 and 56.67% above its 52-week low of $1.20. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.98% below the high and +59.17% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider MEGL stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 11.91.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 262.00. MEGL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 6.58, resulting in an 17.47 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 63.02% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.51% of its stock and 1.38% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley holding total of 29632.0 shares that make 0.15% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 56004.0.

The securities firm Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 22771.0 shares of MEGL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.11%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 43037.0.

An overview of Magic Empire Global Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) traded 408,339 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.5942 and price change of +0.01. With the moving average of $2.0813 and a price change of -0.53, about 379,940 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MEGL’s 100-day average volume is 2,628,253 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.9885 and a price change of -6.31.