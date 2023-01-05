As of Wednesday, Kaixin Auto Holdings’s (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock closed at $0.40, up from $0.33 the previous day. While Kaixin Auto Holdings has overperformed by 19.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KXIN fell by -68.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.67 to $0.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.62% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

One of the most important indicators of Kaixin Auto Holdings’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -732.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KXIN is recording 145.51K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 27.43%, with a loss of -1.10% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Kaixin Auto Holdings Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KXIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KXIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in KXIN has increased by 9.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 273,753 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.13 million, following the purchase of 24,527 additional shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in KXIN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 30.76%.

KXIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.20% at present.