C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) closed Wednesday at $11.34 per share, up from $11.07 a day earlier. While C3.ai Inc. has overperformed by 2.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AI fell by -64.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.35 to $10.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.61% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) recommending Hold. A report published by Needham on September 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for AI. Piper Sandler June 02, 2022d the rating to Neutral on June 02, 2022, and set its price target from $28 to $15. Wedbush May 03, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AI, as published in its report on May 03, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from March 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for AI shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of C3.ai Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AI is recording an average volume of 1.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.35%, with a gain of 9.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.62, showing growth from the present price of $11.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze C3.ai Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AI has increased by 29.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,910,856 shares of the stock, with a value of $115.93 million, following the purchase of 2,036,971 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 161,814 additional shares for a total stake of worth $63.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,858,943.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 241,300 position in AI. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 94689.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.31%, now holding 1.6 million shares worth $20.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its AI holdings by 10.09% and now holds 1.35 million AI shares valued at $17.5 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. AI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.30% at present.