Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)’s stock is trading at $3.38 at the moment marking a rise of 11.27% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -98.61% less than their 52-week high of $243.99, and 12.75% over their 52-week low of $3.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -61.83% below the high and +20.00% above the low.

How does Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a No Ratings. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.21% of shares. A total of 2 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.00% of its stock and 0.00% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Global Retirement Partners, LLC holding total of 150.0 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 502.0.

The securities firm Covington Capital Management holds 200.0 shares of AMV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 670.0.

An overview of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) traded 173,974 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.62 and price change of -5.78. With the moving average of $8.81 and a price change of -10.10, about 144,008 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.