Inter & Co Inc. (INTR)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 6.79% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.97. Its current price is -57.56% under its 52-week high of $4.63 and 14.24% more than its 52-week low of $1.72. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -22.36% below the high and +11.05% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account INTR stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.54 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 1.64. INTR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.55, resulting in an 0.18 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 7 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.57 in simple terms.

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR): Earnings History

If we examine Inter & Co Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.01, beating the consensus of $0. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.01 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Inter & Co Inc. (INTR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 28.51% of shares. A total of 27 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 7.69% of its stock and 10.76% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Softbank Group Corporation holding total of 64.51 million shares that make 22.70% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 125.79 million.

The securities firm Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC holds 3.45 million shares of INTR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.21%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 6.73 million.

An overview of Inter & Co Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) traded 482,388 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.0195 and price change of -0.27. With the moving average of $2.3410 and a price change of -1.02, about 458,641 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, INTR’s 100-day average volume is 430,565 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.0165 and a price change of -1.18.