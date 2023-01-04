A share of DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) closed at $1.82 per share on Tuesday, up from $1.77 day before. While DermTech Inc. has overperformed by 2.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DMTK fell by -88.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.68 to $1.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -70.22% in the last 200 days.

On July 18, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) recommending Outperform. A report published by BTIG Research on June 14, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DMTK. Stephens also rated DMTK shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 07, 2022. Cowen Initiated an Outperform rating on October 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $50. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DMTK, as published in its report on May 03, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from January 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $53 for DMTK shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DermTech Inc. (DMTK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

DermTech Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DMTK is registering an average volume of 530.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.18%, with a gain of 4.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.33, showing growth from the present price of $1.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DMTK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DermTech Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DMTK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DMTK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. UBS O’Connor LLC made another decreased to its shares in DMTK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -52.09%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,536,666 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,413,334.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -304,656 position in DMTK. Millennium Management LLC sold an additional -0.12 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -13.72%, now holding 0.73 million shares worth $1.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its DMTK holdings by 4.20% and now holds 0.51 million DMTK shares valued at $1.31 million with the added 20615.0 shares during the period. DMTK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.40% at present.