A share of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) closed at $5.18 per share on Tuesday, up from $5.11 day before. While Unisys Corporation has overperformed by 1.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UIS fell by -74.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.10 to $3.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.85% in the last 200 days.

On November 09, 2022, CJS Securities Downgraded Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) to Market Perform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for UIS. Maxim Group also rated UIS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 15, 2021. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for UIS, as published in its report on December 19, 2019. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Unisys Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 171.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and UIS is registering an average volume of 819.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.12%, with a gain of 13.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.25, showing growth from the present price of $5.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Unisys Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UIS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UIS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UIS has decreased by -0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,978,326 shares of the stock, with a value of $42.91 million, following the sale of -1,997 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in UIS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.90%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 414,767 additional shares for a total stake of worth $38.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,882,074.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 74,342 position in UIS. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis purchased an additional 1.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 28.71%, now holding 5.05 million shares worth $21.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its UIS holdings by 2.99% and now holds 2.46 million UIS shares valued at $10.58 million with the added 71516.0 shares during the period.