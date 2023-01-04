As of Tuesday, Aqua Metals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock closed at $1.15, down from $1.25 the previous day. While Aqua Metals Inc. has underperformed by -8.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AQMS fell by -6.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.67 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.64% in the last 200 days.

On March 05, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) recommending Buy. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on December 03, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AQMS. Euro Pacific Capital also reiterated AQMS shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 14, 2018. Rodman & Renshaw Initiated an Buy rating on June 22, 2017, and assigned a price target of $25. Oppenheimer resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for AQMS, as published in its report on March 13, 2017. National Securities’s report from February 16, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $25 for AQMS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

One of the most important indicators of Aqua Metals Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -62.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AQMS is recording 284.46K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.74%, with a gain of 55.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AQMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aqua Metals Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AQMS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AQMS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.’s position in AQMS has increased by 8.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,885,207 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.88 million, following the purchase of 296,880 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AQMS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -59,667 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,515,206.

During the first quarter, IEQ Capital LLC added a 109,395 position in AQMS. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 13723.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.16%, now holding 1.17 million shares worth $0.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its AQMS holdings by 2.56% and now holds 0.71 million AQMS shares valued at $0.53 million with the added 17714.0 shares during the period. AQMS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.70% at present.