In Tuesday’s session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) marked $34.65 per share, down from $34.82 in the previous session. While New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EDU rose by 65.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.19 to $8.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 59.10% in the last 200 days.

On December 30, 2022, Citigroup started tracking New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) recommending Buy. A report published by CLSA on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for EDU. BofA Securities also Upgraded EDU shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $36.60 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 29, 2022. Macquarie June 23, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for EDU, as published in its report on June 23, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from June 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $24 for EDU shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -38.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EDU has an average volume of 2.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.29%, with a loss of -9.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.79, showing growth from the present price of $34.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EDU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EDU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EDU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Baupost Group LLC’s position in EDU has decreased by -3.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,685,706 shares of the stock, with a value of $220.89 million, following the sale of -314,294 additional shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in EDU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 63.62%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,104,199 additional shares for a total stake of worth $155.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,411,717.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its EDU holdings by -0.78% and now holds 3.95 million EDU shares valued at $113.62 million with the lessened 31111.0 shares during the period. EDU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.60% at present.