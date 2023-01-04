As of Tuesday, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock closed at $15.26, down from $16.06 the previous day. While Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. has underperformed by -4.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAXN rose by 9.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.99 to $7.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.88% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2022, BofA Securities Reiterated Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) to Buy. A report published by Goldman on September 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MAXN. Raymond James October 05, 2021d its ‘Strong Buy’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for MAXN, as published in its report on October 05, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from August 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for MAXN shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -119.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MAXN is recording 555.49K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.44%, with a loss of -16.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.60, showing growth from the present price of $15.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAXN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAXN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAXN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in MAXN has decreased by -10.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,169,595 shares of the stock, with a value of $49.94 million, following the sale of -259,376 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in MAXN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -32.57%.

MAXN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.00% at present.