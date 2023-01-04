In Tuesday’s session, IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) marked $3.94 per share, down from $4.09 in the previous session. While IMARA Inc. has underperformed by -3.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMRA rose by 75.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.26 to $0.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 77.86% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) to Equal-Weight. Citigroup also Upgraded IMRA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 17, 2020. Citigroup June 30, 2020d the rating to Neutral on June 30, 2020, and set its price target from $30 to $34. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for IMRA, as published in its report on April 06, 2020. Morgan Stanley’s report from April 06, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $35 for IMRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of IMARA Inc. (IMRA)

IMARA Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -65.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 32.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IMRA has an average volume of 953.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.52%, with a loss of -6.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.40, showing decline from the present price of $3.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IMARA Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMRA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMRA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RA Capital Management LP’s position in IMRA has increased by 0.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,250,724 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.85 million, following the purchase of 29,899 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Woodline Partners LP decreased its IMRA holdings by -8.92% and now holds 0.87 million IMRA shares valued at $3.69 million with the lessened 84888.0 shares during the period. IMRA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.60% at present.