As of Tuesday, Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QNCX) stock closed at $0.72, up from $0.64 the previous day. While Quince Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 12.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QNCX fell by -94.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.70 to $0.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -68.77% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX)

One of the most important indicators of Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and QNCX is recording 242.78K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.63%, with a gain of 14.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QNCX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quince Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QNCX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QNCX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s position in QNCX has decreased by -37.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,056,669 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.52 million, following the sale of -1,218,879 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in QNCX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.75%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 84,018 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 865,845.

During the first quarter, Federated MDTA LLC subtracted a -13,523 position in QNCX. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 30092.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.43%, now holding 0.5 million shares worth $0.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its QNCX holdings by -2.51% and now holds 0.5 million QNCX shares valued at $0.37 million with the lessened 12818.0 shares during the period. QNCX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.00% at present.