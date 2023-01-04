As of Tuesday, Fluence Energy Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FLNC) stock closed at $16.21, down from $17.15 the previous day. While Fluence Energy Inc. has underperformed by -5.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLNC fell by -54.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.71 to $4.96, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.53% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on May 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FLNC. HSBC Securities Initiated an Buy rating on February 16, 2022, and assigned a price target of $26. BofA Securities February 11, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for FLNC, as published in its report on February 11, 2022. Robert W. Baird’s report from December 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $44 for FLNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Fluence Energy Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FLNC is recording 878.17K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.40%, with a loss of -5.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.53, showing growth from the present price of $16.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fluence Energy Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 66.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L’s position in FLNC has increased by 1.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,910,371 shares of the stock, with a value of $101.54 million, following the purchase of 72,735 additional shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in FLNC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 30.77%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 938,532 additional shares for a total stake of worth $68.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,988,451.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -2,987 position in FLNC. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 45340.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.37%, now holding 1.95 million shares worth $33.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its FLNC holdings by 27.44% and now holds 1.57 million FLNC shares valued at $26.89 million with the added 0.34 million shares during the period. FLNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.10% at present.