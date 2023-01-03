Currently, Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s (JSPR) stock is trading at $2.47, marking a gain of 411.49% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -71.61% below its 52-week high of $8.70 and 539.56% above its 52-week low of $0.39. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.34% below the high and +423.05% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, JSPR’s SMA-200 is $1.8646.

JSPR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.37, resulting in an 0.34 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 4 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR): Earnings History

If we examine Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.32, slashing the consensus of -$0.34. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 5.90% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.32 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.34. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 5.90%.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 30.58% of shares. A total of 33 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 61.53% of its stock and 88.63% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc holding total of 5.85 million shares that make 15.79% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 13.29 million.

The securities firm Abingworth, LLP holds 5.63 million shares of JSPR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 15.18%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 12.78 million.

An overview of Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) traded 1,648,737 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6367 and price change of +1.41. With the moving average of $0.6609 and a price change of +1.28, about 679,105 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, JSPR’s 100-day average volume is 380,355 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0259 and a price change of -0.08.