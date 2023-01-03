A share of OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) closed at $0.32 per share on Friday, down from $0.34 day before. While OncoCyte Corporation has underperformed by -5.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCX fell by -84.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.26 to $0.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.82% in the last 200 days.

On May 24, 2022, Stephens Downgraded OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) to Equal-Weight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on March 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for OCX. Stephens also rated OCX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $3.10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 07, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on January 06, 2022, and assigned a price target of $3.10. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OCX, as published in its report on March 17, 2021. The Benchmark Company’s report from January 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $6 for OCX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -90.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OCX is registering an average volume of 398.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 29.81%, with a gain of 8.93% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze OncoCyte Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, Defender Capital LLC decreased its OCX holdings by -1.44% and now holds 2.55 million OCX shares valued at $1.2 million with the lessened 37400.0 shares during the period. OCX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.70% at present.