The share price of Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) fell to $0.65 per share on Friday from $0.67. While Spark Networks SE has underperformed by -2.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LOV fell by -76.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.85 to $0.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -72.35% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On August 17, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley FBR on April 30, 2020, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LOV. B. Riley FBR Inc. Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 14, 2018, but set its price target from $13 to $17.

Analysis of Spark Networks SE (LOV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Spark Networks SE’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -150.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LOV is recording an average volume of 96.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.67%, with a loss of -14.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LOV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Spark Networks SE Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LOV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LOV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Osmium Partners LLC’s position in LOV has decreased by -7.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,273,565 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.12 million, following the sale of -408,326 additional shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. made another increased to its shares in LOV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 200,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,802,800.

At the end of the first quarter, Potomac Capital Management, Inc. increased its LOV holdings by 2.36% and now holds 0.26 million LOV shares valued at $0.3 million with the added 5939.0 shares during the period. LOV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.40% at present.