China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) closed Friday at $0.10 per share, down from $0.10 a day earlier. While China Pharma Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -5.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPHI fell by -80.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.53 to $0.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.13% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On January 08, 2010, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) recommending Mkt Outperform.

Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -81.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CPHI is recording an average volume of 2.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 20.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.53%, with a loss of -18.73% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze China Pharma Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 54.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CPHI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CPHI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in CPHI has increased by 14.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 364,459 shares of the stock, with a value of $44100.0, following the purchase of 45,647 additional shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in CPHI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -25.64%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -50,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17545.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 145,000.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC subtracted a -40,575 position in CPHI. Two Sigma Advisers LP sold an additional 600.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.54%, now holding 23000.0 shares worth $2783.0. CPHI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.20% at present.