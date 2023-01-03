The share price of Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) rose to $0.33 per share on Friday from $0.33. While Agrify Corporation has overperformed by 0.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGFY fell by -99.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $115.00 to $0.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -97.91% in the last 200 days.

On March 23, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) to Hold. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on November 01, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AGFY. Craig Hallum also rated AGFY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 23, 2021. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on March 01, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AGFY, as published in its report on February 23, 2021.

Analysis of Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -55.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Agrify Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -154.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AGFY is recording an average volume of 2.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.79%, with a loss of -2.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.30, showing growth from the present price of $0.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGFY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Agrify Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGFY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGFY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ETF Managers Group LLC’s position in AGFY has decreased by -35.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 110,432 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.11 million, following the sale of -60,362 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AGFY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.32%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -11,386 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 98,929.

During the first quarter, Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. subtracted a -44 position in AGFY. Merlin Capital LLC purchased an additional 13769.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 39.15%, now holding 48942.0 shares worth $50900.0. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its AGFY holdings by -0.49% and now holds 30428.0 AGFY shares valued at $31645.0 with the lessened 149.0 shares during the period. AGFY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.20% at present.