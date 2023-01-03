REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) closed Friday at $0.39 per share, up from $0.35 a day earlier. While REE Automotive Ltd. has overperformed by 11.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REE fell by -92.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.49 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -67.35% in the last 200 days.

On November 17, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on March 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for REE. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated REE shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 14, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Underweight rating on September 14, 2021, and assigned a price target of $5. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for REE, as published in its report on August 18, 2021. Cowen’s report from August 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for REE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and REE is recording an average volume of 952.35K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.87%, with a gain of 13.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze REE Automotive Ltd. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Excellence Investments Ltd.’s position in REE has decreased by -26.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,236,917 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.7 million, following the sale of -6,786,344 additional shares during the last quarter.

REE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.40% at present.