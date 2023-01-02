A share of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR) closed at $13.18 per share on Friday, up from $13.05 day before. While Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. has overperformed by 1.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XHR fell by -27.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.36 to $12.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.60% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for XHR. Jefferies also Downgraded XHR shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 03, 2022. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Perform’ rating for XHR, as published in its report on April 22, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from January 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $21 for XHR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR)

It’s important to note that XHR shareholders are currently getting $0.40 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and XHR is registering an average volume of 635.72K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.37%, with a gain of 1.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.00, showing growth from the present price of $13.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XHR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XHR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in XHR has increased by 2.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,500,240 shares of the stock, with a value of $300.69 million, following the purchase of 426,843 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in XHR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.86%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -346,747 additional shares for a total stake of worth $281.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,265,832.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -54,796 position in XHR. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional 77110.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.07%, now holding 7.11 million shares worth $109.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, CenterSquare Investment Managemen increased its XHR holdings by 3.67% and now holds 7.02 million XHR shares valued at $108.3 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. XHR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.80% at present.