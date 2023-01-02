WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) marked $9.11 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $9.10. While WideOpenWest Inc. has overperformed by 0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WOW fell by -57.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.94 to $8.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.87% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) to Sector Weight. A report published by The Benchmark Company on August 06, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WOW. Raymond James also Upgraded WOW shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 01, 2021. B. Riley Securities Reiterated the rating as Buy on June 24, 2021, but set its price target from $26 to $28. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WOW, as published in its report on June 03, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from May 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $26 for WOW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of WideOpenWest Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 41.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 493.96K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WOW stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.21%, with a gain of 0.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.06, showing growth from the present price of $9.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WOW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WideOpenWest Inc. Shares?

The USA based company WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) is one of the biggest names in Entertainment. When comparing WideOpenWest Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 100.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 102.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WOW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WOW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s position in WOW has increased by 6.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,903,071 shares of the stock, with a value of $61.27 million, following the purchase of 353,000 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WOW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.64%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 133,436 additional shares for a total stake of worth $53.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,184,151.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -40,859 position in WOW. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 80553.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.45%, now holding 3.21 million shares worth $33.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Brown Advisory LLC decreased its WOW holdings by -1.65% and now holds 2.12 million WOW shares valued at $21.96 million with the lessened 35418.0 shares during the period. WOW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.60% at present.