Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) closed Friday at $8.79 per share, up from $8.75 a day earlier. While Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has overperformed by 0.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IAS fell by -61.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.29 to $6.63, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.75% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On December 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on March 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for IAS. Oppenheimer also reiterated IAS shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 04, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on February 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $25. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for IAS, as published in its report on July 26, 2021. Raymond James’s report from July 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for IAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IAS is recording an average volume of 378.14K. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.88, showing growth from the present price of $8.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in IAS has increased by 78.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,707,907 shares of the stock, with a value of $46.84 million, following the purchase of 2,063,450 additional shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in IAS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 47.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,099,825 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,402,525.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its IAS holdings by 18.85% and now holds 2.08 million IAS shares valued at $20.66 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. IAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.20% at present.