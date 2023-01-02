A share of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) closed at $58.85 per share on Friday, up from $58.66 day before. While Hexcel Corporation has overperformed by 0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HXL rose by 13.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $65.82 to $47.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.47% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, Truist Downgraded Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) to Hold. A report published by Wolfe Research on October 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Peer Perform’ rating for HXL. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded HXL shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $68 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 08, 2022. BofA Securities May 04, 2022d the rating to Buy on May 04, 2022, and set its price target from $45 to $65. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for HXL, as published in its report on February 16, 2022. UBS’s report from January 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $52 for HXL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Hexcel Corporation (HXL)

It’s important to note that HXL shareholders are currently getting $0.40 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Hexcel Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HXL is registering an average volume of 540.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.05%, with a gain of 2.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.88, showing growth from the present price of $58.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HXL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hexcel Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Aerospace & Defense market, Hexcel Corporation (HXL) is based in the USA. When comparing Hexcel Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 46.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 105.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HXL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HXL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HXL has decreased by -0.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,515,482 shares of the stock, with a value of $450.55 million, following the sale of -16,316 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in HXL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -85,704 additional shares for a total stake of worth $448.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,474,008.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP added a 2,263,252 position in HXL. EARNEST Partners LLC purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.12%, now holding 5.18 million shares worth $310.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, Boston Partners Global Investors, increased its HXL holdings by 15.10% and now holds 3.8 million HXL shares valued at $227.81 million with the added 0.5 million shares during the period.