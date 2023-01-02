Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) marked $74.48 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $74.04. While Cirrus Logic Inc. has overperformed by 0.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRUS fell by -18.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $95.84 to $61.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.68% in the last 200 days.

On January 12, 2022, Barclays Reiterated Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) to Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on September 17, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for CRUS. Barclays also Upgraded CRUS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 07, 2021. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CRUS, as published in its report on July 29, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from July 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $92 for CRUS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cirrus Logic Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 529.37K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CRUS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.45%, with a loss of -1.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $90.99, showing growth from the present price of $74.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cirrus Logic Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) is one of the biggest names in Semiconductors. When comparing Cirrus Logic Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 6.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRUS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRUS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in CRUS has decreased by -0.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,846,217 shares of the stock, with a value of $586.19 million, following the sale of -12,972 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CRUS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.15%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 68,411 additional shares for a total stake of worth $449.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,012,831.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -99,239 position in CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp. sold an additional 8529.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.31%, now holding 2.73 million shares worth $204.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CRUS holdings by 2.94% and now holds 2.0 million CRUS shares valued at $149.68 million with the added 57270.0 shares during the period. CRUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.40% at present.