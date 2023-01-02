Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) closed Friday at $6.65 per share, down from $6.74 a day earlier. While Vor Biopharma Inc. has underperformed by -1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VOR fell by -44.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.73 to $3.48, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.87% in the last 200 days.

On July 26, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) recommending Outperform. A report published by Goldman on April 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for VOR. H.C. Wainwright also rated VOR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2021. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on December 03, 2021, and assigned a price target of $38. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for VOR, as published in its report on December 02, 2021. JMP Securities’s report from October 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for VOR shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Vor Biopharma Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VOR is recording an average volume of 186.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.09%, with a loss of -7.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.21, showing growth from the present price of $6.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VOR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vor Biopharma Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VOR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VOR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RA Capital Management LP’s position in VOR has increased by 104.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,748,880 shares of the stock, with a value of $104.64 million, following the purchase of 11,627,907 additional shares during the last quarter. Paradigm BioCapital Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in VOR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 36.68%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 624,849 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,328,494.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -4,416 position in VOR. Baker Bros. Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 28.73%, now holding 1.47 million shares worth $6.74 million. VOR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.50% at present.