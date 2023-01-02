Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) closed Friday at $52.81 per share, up from $52.79 a day earlier. While Universal Corporation has overperformed by 0.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UVV fell by -3.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.13 to $43.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.54% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On May 28, 2010, Davenport Downgraded Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) to Neutral. A report published by Davenport on July 31, 2007, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for UVV.

Analysis of Universal Corporation (UVV)

The current dividend for UVV investors is set at $3.16 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Universal Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UVV is recording an average volume of 128.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.63%, with a loss of -0.43% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Universal Corporation Shares?

Universal Corporation (UVV) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Tobacco market. When comparing Universal Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.74, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 11.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UVV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UVV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UVV has decreased by -2.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,640,744 shares of the stock, with a value of $207.19 million, following the sale of -85,060 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in UVV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 39,801 additional shares for a total stake of worth $163.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,867,470.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 39,920 position in UVV. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 7077.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.47%, now holding 1.52 million shares worth $86.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its UVV holdings by 24.46% and now holds 1.21 million UVV shares valued at $68.95 million with the added 0.24 million shares during the period. UVV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.90% at present.