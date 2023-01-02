A share of Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE:TPB) closed at $21.63 per share on Friday, up from $20.50 day before. While Turning Point Brands Inc. has overperformed by 5.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TPB fell by -41.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.63 to $18.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.37% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE: TPB) to Equal Weight. A report published by B. Riley Securities on October 28, 2020, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TPB. Barclays also rated TPB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 05, 2020. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on July 08, 2020, and assigned a price target of $40. Buckingham Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TPB, as published in its report on November 26, 2019. FBR & Co.’s report from March 15, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $17 for TPB shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. FBR & Co. also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB)

It’s important to note that TPB shareholders are currently getting $0.24 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Turning Point Brands Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TPB is registering an average volume of 175.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.71%, with a gain of 10.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.00, showing growth from the present price of $21.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TPB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Turning Point Brands Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Tobacco market, Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) is based in the USA. When comparing Turning Point Brands Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -0.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TPB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TPB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Thrivent Asset Management LLC’s position in TPB has increased by 6.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,634,086 shares of the stock, with a value of $35.98 million, following the purchase of 98,060 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TPB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 30,255 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,037,142.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,028 position in TPB. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased an additional 63909.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.90%, now holding 0.99 million shares worth $21.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Mangrove Partners increased its TPB holdings by 183.50% and now holds 0.79 million TPB shares valued at $17.42 million with the added 0.51 million shares during the period. TPB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.40% at present.