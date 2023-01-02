Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) closed Friday at $6.50 per share, up from $6.46 a day earlier. While Kimball International Inc. has overperformed by 0.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KBAL fell by -36.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.87 to $6.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.28% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On November 30, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on February 12, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KBAL. Sidoti also rated KBAL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 20, 2016.

Analysis of Kimball International Inc. (KBAL)

The current dividend for KBAL investors is set at $0.36 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Kimball International Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KBAL is recording an average volume of 131.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.93%, with a gain of 2.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KBAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kimball International Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KBAL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KBAL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in KBAL has decreased by -4.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,726,153 shares of the stock, with a value of $19.52 million, following the sale of -141,329 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in KBAL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.90%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 50,582 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,792,665.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 80,538 position in KBAL. DePrince, Race & Zollo, Inc. sold an additional 44472.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.47%, now holding 1.76 million shares worth $12.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its KBAL holdings by -18.02% and now holds 1.46 million KBAL shares valued at $10.48 million with the lessened -0.32 million shares during the period. KBAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.90% at present.