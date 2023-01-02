Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) closed Friday at $5.45 per share, up from $5.25 a day earlier. While Telecom Argentina S.A. has overperformed by 3.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TEO rose by 14.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.16 to $3.72, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.96% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2021, HSBC Securities Upgraded Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) to Buy. A report published by Scotiabank on April 27, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for TEO. HSBC Securities June 28, 2018d its ‘Reduce’ rating to ‘Hold’ for TEO, as published in its report on June 28, 2018. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Reduce’.

Analysis of Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO)

The current dividend for TEO investors is set at $0.45 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Telecom Argentina S.A.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TEO is recording an average volume of 104.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.96%, with a gain of 17.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing decline from the present price of $5.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TEO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Telecom Argentina S.A. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 59.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TEO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TEO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oaktree Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in TEO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.41%.

TEO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.90% at present.