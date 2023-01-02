A share of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) closed at $64.35 per share on Friday, up from $64.24 day before. While Kirby Corporation has overperformed by 0.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KEX rose by 9.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $75.08 to $55.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.06% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On January 28, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on October 12, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for KEX. BofA Securities November 18, 2020d the rating to Buy on November 18, 2020, and set its price target from $42 to $54. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KEX, as published in its report on April 16, 2020. Stifel’s report from January 31, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $84 for KEX shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Kirby Corporation (KEX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Kirby Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KEX is registering an average volume of 380.67K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.34%, with a gain of 2.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $82.50, showing growth from the present price of $64.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kirby Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Marine Shipping market, Kirby Corporation (KEX) is based in the USA. When comparing Kirby Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 114.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KEX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KEX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KEX has increased by 1.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,566,847 shares of the stock, with a value of $388.51 million, following the purchase of 55,260 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in KEX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -49,012 additional shares for a total stake of worth $317.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,549,185.

During the first quarter, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL added a 3,302 position in KEX. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis purchased an additional 1.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 51.87%, now holding 3.41 million shares worth $237.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its KEX holdings by 3.53% and now holds 2.23 million KEX shares valued at $155.37 million with the added 75994.0 shares during the period. KEX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.40% at present.