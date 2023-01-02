The share price of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) fell to $10.15 per share on Friday from $10.23. While Kearny Financial Corp. has underperformed by -0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRNY fell by -23.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.89 to $9.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.10% in the last 200 days.

On December 08, 2022, Compass Point Upgraded Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) to Buy. A report published by Compass Point on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for KRNY. Piper Sandler also Downgraded KRNY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2022. Piper Sandler January 31, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for KRNY, as published in its report on January 31, 2020. Keefe Bruyette’s report from April 04, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $12.50 for KRNY shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of KRNY’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.44 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Kearny Financial Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and KRNY is recording an average volume of 306.70K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.39%, with a loss of -0.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.17, showing growth from the present price of $10.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRNY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kearny Financial Corp. Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) is based in the USA. When comparing Kearny Financial Corp. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -4.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KRNY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KRNY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 6,759,105 shares of the stock, with a value of $65.36 million, following the purchase of 6,759,105 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KRNY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.80%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 49,867 additional shares for a total stake of worth $60.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,246,386.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -57,773 position in KRNY. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 25731.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.58%, now holding 4.37 million shares worth $42.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its KRNY holdings by -9.43% and now holds 3.9 million KRNY shares valued at $37.72 million with the lessened -0.41 million shares during the period. KRNY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.70% at present.