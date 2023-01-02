A share of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) closed at $81.19 per share on Friday, down from $82.59 day before. While SJW Group has underperformed by -1.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SJW rose by 11.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $83.88 to $55.74, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.06% in the last 200 days.

On November 30, 2022, UBS started tracking SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) recommending Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on June 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for SJW. JP Morgan also Upgraded SJW shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $67 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 02, 2022. Wells Fargo November 01, 2021d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for SJW, as published in its report on November 01, 2021. Barclays’s report from July 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $70 for SJW shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of SJW Group (SJW)

It’s important to note that SJW shareholders are currently getting $1.44 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

SJW Group’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SJW is registering an average volume of 326.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.36%, with a gain of 1.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $80.67, showing decline from the present price of $81.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SJW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SJW Group Shares?

A giant in the Utilities – Regulated Water market, SJW Group (SJW) is based in the USA. When comparing SJW Group shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 42.13, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 29.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SJW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SJW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nuance Investments LLC’s position in SJW has decreased by -3.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,078,257 shares of the stock, with a value of $229.92 million, following the sale of -105,702 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in SJW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -80,994 additional shares for a total stake of worth $138.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,849,543.

SJW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.80% at present.