Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) closed Friday at $88.61 per share, down from $90.34 a day earlier. While Selective Insurance Group Inc. has underperformed by -1.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SIGI rose by 9.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $98.80 to $66.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.38% in the last 200 days.

On November 11, 2022, Janney started tracking Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SIGI. Wolfe Research also rated SIGI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $91 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 17, 2021. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for SIGI, as published in its report on May 21, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from May 14, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $50 for SIGI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI)

The current dividend for SIGI investors is set at $1.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SIGI is recording an average volume of 300.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.28%, with a loss of -1.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $93.00, showing growth from the present price of $88.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SIGI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Selective Insurance Group Inc. Shares?

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Insurance – Property & Casualty market. When comparing Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -43.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SIGI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SIGI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SIGI has increased by 0.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,369,009 shares of the stock, with a value of $612.19 million, following the purchase of 9,951 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SIGI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.37%.

At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its SIGI holdings by 77.60% and now holds 2.22 million SIGI shares valued at $212.95 million with the added 0.97 million shares during the period. SIGI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.50% at present.