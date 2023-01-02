In Friday’s session, Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:SCU) marked $8.66 per share, down from $8.86 in the previous session. While Sculptor Capital Management Inc. has underperformed by -2.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCU fell by -59.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.75 to $7.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.89% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: SCU) to Outperform. A report published by Credit Suisse on October 19, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for SCU. Credit Suisse also rated SCU shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 23, 2020.

Analysis of Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU)

With SCU’s current dividend of $0.25 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SCU has an average volume of 154.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.97%, with a loss of -3.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.25, showing growth from the present price of $8.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sculptor Capital Management Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SCU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SCU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SCU has decreased by -1.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,439,211 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.46 million, following the sale of -28,374 additional shares during the last quarter. Russell Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in SCU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -18.78%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -217,419 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 940,360.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -4,453 position in SCU. Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & S purchased an additional 46097.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.61%, now holding 0.65 million shares worth $6.55 million. SCU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.50% at present.